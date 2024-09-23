Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.22

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 91851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after buying an additional 84,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 186,321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

