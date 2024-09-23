BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.32

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 43700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
