BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.32

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 43700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.