iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.49

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.82, with a volume of 59935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $791.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

