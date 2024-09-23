Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $131.44 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $131.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.10 or 0.00030171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00539067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00105764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00271872 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00077431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,859,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

