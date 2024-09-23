Cardano Price Tops $0.36 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.99 billion and $267.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.54 or 0.04194023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.