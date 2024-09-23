Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $201.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $341.32 or 0.00539067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00077431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,764,897 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

