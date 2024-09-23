Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Reaches $20.41 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $89.94 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00539067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00105764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00271872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00077431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,132,866 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

