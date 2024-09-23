USDB Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $255.98 million and $13.71 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00270770 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 255,280,712 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 256,280,705.53504774. The last known price of USDB is 1.00058804 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $8,893,586.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.