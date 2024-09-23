Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.83

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $10.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.29 or 0.99995362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023955 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

