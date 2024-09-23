Adshares Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Adshares has a market cap of $8.11 million and $399.25 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,464 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
