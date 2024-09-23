IOTA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.49 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, IOTA has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $485.85 million and $8.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

