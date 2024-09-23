Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.93 (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $149.00 million and $28.99 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,450,495.5848676 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.92794974 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $24,990,812.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

