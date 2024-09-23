Venom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $197.63 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $197.63 million and $1.58 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00270770 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,237,844,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,237,713,931.75 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11109878 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,534,478.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.