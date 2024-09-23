Verge Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $68.09 million and $2.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00539067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00105764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00271872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00077431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

