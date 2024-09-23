Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Reaches $2,654.06 on Exchanges

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,654.06 or 0.04149280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $598.89 million and approximately $6,103.07 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,650 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

