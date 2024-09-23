iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 27th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:CVD traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.79. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$14.60 and a 52-week high of C$17.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.