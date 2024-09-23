Synapse Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $85.94 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,139,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

