QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $782.52

QUASA (QUA) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $124,468.36 and approximately $782.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.29 or 0.99995362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196723 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,258.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

