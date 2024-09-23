iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.61

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.61 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), with a volume of 25490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.49).
IOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
