Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 82,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of -490.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.