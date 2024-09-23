Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.27

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.27 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 477549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.84).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.37.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.