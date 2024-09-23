Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 2136431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.14).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.67 million, a PE ratio of 845.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

