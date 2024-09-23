EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.43

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$103.43 and last traded at C$102.85, with a volume of 17085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.34.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 12.6726343 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

