Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 311,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 491,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

