AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Up 60%

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 49,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

