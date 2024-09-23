iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 628,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 225,397 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

