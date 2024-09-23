Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.89

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 789681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.04.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

