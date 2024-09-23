iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.86

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 14833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

