Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.83 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $823,211.55 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,179,604 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,155,085 with 501,340,048 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.36143718 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $514,694.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

