109,783 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

UBER stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

