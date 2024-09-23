Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $921.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.