renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $56,926.29 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $38.08 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $56,926.29 or 0.89778434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

