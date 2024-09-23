Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.63 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $11.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00043077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

