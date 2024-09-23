Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,996.29

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $282,996.29 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,455.06 or 1.00074952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $248,957.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.