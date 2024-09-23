Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,323,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 7,217,187 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms have commented on UEC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

