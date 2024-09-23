PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.13

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 10594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 105.4% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 407,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 436,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 181,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

