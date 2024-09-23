Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Global Energy Metals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.06.
About Global Energy Metals
Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.
