Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

