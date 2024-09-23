Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,871 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.24 and a 200-day moving average of $461.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,124 shares of company stock worth $219,855,929 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

