PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $716.62 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00272505 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 716,683,553 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 724,883,528.033197. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99991976 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,602,203.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

