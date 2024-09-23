iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:XMV traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$45.65. 2,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.30. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$35.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.83.

