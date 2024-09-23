Geegoopuzzle Price Hits $4.38 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $657.03 million and approximately $660,563.86 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00006907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,394.18 or 0.99957513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00058391 BTC.

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.36951233 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $724,194.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

