Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.46 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $108.23 million and $9.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

