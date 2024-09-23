HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $261,128.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,394.18 or 0.99957513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048213 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $212,077.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.