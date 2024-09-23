Drift Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Drift has a total market capitalization of $159.62 million and $27.41 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drift has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drift Token Profile

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,866,133 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,866,133.043515 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.74013555 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $20,943,473.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

