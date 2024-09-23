Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.82 million and $723,271.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004885 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

