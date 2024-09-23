BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $879.24 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

