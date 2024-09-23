Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,840,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $613.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

