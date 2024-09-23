Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.48 and last traded at $247.18. Approximately 30,575,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 96,003,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

