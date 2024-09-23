iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 111,101 shares.The stock last traded at $53.54 and had previously closed at $53.48.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

